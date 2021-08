Click to share this via email

Perrie Edwards is a first-time mom.

On Sunday, the Little Mix singer took to Instagram to reveal that that she and her boyfriend, pro soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, welcomed a baby.

Proud papa Oxlade-Chamberlain shared the same photos on his Instagram.

Edwards revealed her pregnancy back in May in an Instagram post, and has shared occasional maternity updates since then.