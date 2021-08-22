Coinciding with the release of her new Netflix series “The Chair”, Sandra Oh indulged in one of her most unique interviews ever when she took questions from L.A.-based punk group The Linda Lindas, known for their hit “Racist Sexist Boy”.

When a member of the all-female band asked if Oh plays any musical instruments, she responded with a hilarious anecdote.

“Growing up in a, you know, Korean immigrant household, myself and my siblings all played piano, but I did not want to,” the “Killing Eve” star recalled. “I hated practicing so much I would record myself and play the recording. And my mom, who would be in the kitchen, would just think I was, like, practicing, and I would just play the recording.”

RELATED: Sandra Oh Says Starring On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Was Such A ‘Privilege’ But Won’t Return To Beloved Series

Oh also revealed that she knew she wanted to be an actor from a very young age, and singled out her new series “The Chair” as one of her most enjoyable professional experiences.

“‘The Chair’ was really fun,” said Oh of the series, in which she plays the newly installed chair of the English department in a prestigious New England college. “It was bananas. It was so bananas trying to shoot, it was like, in the height of the pandemic. Because it was in some ways so tough to shoot ‘The Chair’, people would come up with crazy ideas, and we would just get on an energy flow and it would be a lot of fun, even though it was really hard.”

The Linda Lindas interviewing Sandra Oh is my favorite thing on the Internet today pic.twitter.com/LbWrM6enWn — Netflix (@netflix) August 21, 2021

Check out some of the Twitter reaction to The Linda Lindas’ interview with Oh:

Today’s joy: Sandra Oh being interviewed by the all girl punk rock band The Linda Lindas. Yesterday’s joy was watching #TheChair. pic.twitter.com/ef4JZPcptN — Farrah Khan (@farrahsafiakhan) August 22, 2021

The Linda Lindas interview Sandra Oh. Okay hi I love THIS timeline! pic.twitter.com/JyIuKPlpK0 — Dr. Dainy Bernstein (@prof_dainy) August 22, 2021

The coolest people in the world talking to one another. The Linda Lindas 🎸interview Sandra Oh! pic.twitter.com/5fV2zWdZf9 — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) August 22, 2021