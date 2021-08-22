Dwayne Johnson is honouring his father, pro wrestler Rocky Johnson, who passed away in January 2020 at age 75.

On Sunday, the “Black Adam” star took to Twitter to remember his dad ahead of what would have been his 77th birthday.

In a video he shared, Johnson reflects on how, when his lifelong dream of being a pro football crumbled, it opened up a whole new path when he followed in his father’s footsteps to become a wrestler.

As he explained, “life is so wildly unpredictable that when you look back, sometimes the dreams that we have, the things that we want most to happen in life, sometimes are the best things that never happen.”

“That irony of life sometimes when the thing we want most — can become the best thing that never happened,” Johnson wrote in the caption. “My old man would’ve been 77 yrs old this coming week. RIP Soulman and cheers to dreams that don’t come true.”