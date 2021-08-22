There’s a scene in Ryan Reynolds’ new movie “Free Guy” in which co-star Jodie Comer’s character sings Mariah Carey’s fantasy, leading fans to wonder whether that’s actually the “Killing Eve” star singing.

Now, Reynolds is confirming that is indeed Comer’s voice in the song.

“Jodie Comer singing Fantasy? Yes please. #FreeGuy,” Reynolds tweeted.

In a recent “Free Guy” press conference, Reynolds and director Shawn Levy discussed how “Fantasy” came be in the movie.

“Ryan is a maestro of the odd random, but inspired, song idea. He is obsessive about it,” said Levy, via Digital Spy.

“Early on when we were working on the script, Ryan’s like, ‘You know what I think should be the anthem of this entire movie and marketing campaign’, and he suggested this song by Mariah,” Levy continued. “Little did we know that by the third act of the movie, we’d have a cover of that song by our very own Jodie Comer in the movie.”

According to Reynolds, “Fantasy” wasn’t originally intended to be in “Free Guy”.

“In the earliest draft, we’d written in The Outfield’s ‘Your Love’, and it ended up not fitting right,” Reynolds explained. “Then Mariah Carey’s ‘Fantasy’ came like a lightning bolt. It’s like an engine for so much of the movie, it’s really fantastic.”