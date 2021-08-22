Sean Penn has strongly advocated for everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, and now he’s calling for vaccination to be mandatory.

“It’s, you know, I have some areas of strong belief in the Second Amendment,” Penn told Michael Smerconish during an appearance on his CNN show.

“But I think that you need to recognize how, you know, with something like this, you can’t go around pointing a gun in somebody’s face, which is what it is when people are unvaccinated,” he explained.

Penn recently made headlines when he refused to return to the set of his new Starz series until every member of the cast and crew had been vaccinated, and he explained his decision.

“I didn’t want to feel complicit in something that was taking care of one group and not the other,” he said.

“And I do believe that everyone should get vaccinated,” he continued. “I believe it should be mandatory, like turning your headlights on in the car at night.”

According to Penn, the unvaccinated fall into two distinct categories. “There are those that, once the FDA gives full approval, will go forward with it,” he said.

“And then there are those who have become entrenched in a kind of radical libertarianism and an identity of politic that has sort of perversely turned this issue into something that forgets that in the United States of America, our entire history, it’s all based on being independent because we understand interdependency,” he said. “The entire history of successful things in this country.”