Sofia Vergara is opening up about having thyroid cancer at age 28.

The 49-year-old star was among the hosts during the “Stand Up To Cancer” telethon on Saturday, Aug. 21.

“At 28 years old during a routine doctor’s visit, my doctor felt a lump in my neck,” recalled the “Modern Family” actress. “They did a lot of tests and told finally me I had thyroid cancer. When you’re young and you hear that word ‘Cancer,’ your mind goes to so many places but I tried not to panic and I decided to get educated.”

She continued, “I read every book and found out everything I could about it. I was fortunate to have caught it early and to have the support of my doctors and most importantly, my family.”

“I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer but I also learned that in times of crisis, we’re better together.”

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner and Katie Couric also took part in the star-studded event.