Brooke Shields’ daughter if off to college.

The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram to share an emotional post after dropping 18-year-old Rowan off at her new campus.

“My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so. We are so proud of you,” she wrote, while captioning some photos and videos from the trip.

“This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make,” Shields continued. “But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!”

The proud mom recently took to Instagram to celebrate after her daughter finished high school.

“My baby girl’s graduation and she performed at the celebration,” she wrote at the time.