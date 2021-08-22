There’s a new man in Wendy Williams’ life, and she’s making the relationship Instagram official.

On Saturday, the “Wendy Williams Show” host shared a photo of herself and her new beau to her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

“My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted!” she wrote in the caption. “Even my boyfriend.”

While the identity of WIlliams’ new man hasn’t yet been revealed, the Daily Mail notes that Williams’ relationship comes three months after she ended her brief fling with contractor Mike Esterman.

Williams was previously married to Kevin Hunter until filing for divorce in 2019. Their 22-year marriage imploded when she discovered that not only had Hunter been cheating on her, but had fathered a child with his mistress.