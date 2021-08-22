Harrison Ford is honouring a London firefighter who’s closing out a three-decade career.

On Saturday, the Evening Standard reported that the “Star Wars” icon paid a surprise visit to the Westminster LFB firehouse, just as role call was being completed.

Ford reportedly exited a car that pulled up outside the station, with the actor speaking with Station Officer Ryan Osborne, who introduced him Andrew Shaw, who was set to retire after 31 years with the London Fire Brigade.

According to the Evening Standard, Ford spoke with Shaw and “wished him well with his retirement” as he was about to complete his final shift.

“It was a pleasure to be able to say farewell to Andrew on his last shift with the impromptu help of Han Solo,” Osborne told the newspaper. “Being based at a busy central London location we do sometimes see famous faces passing by, and this just happened to be perfect timing.”

The LFB celebrated the visit on Twitter.

“Woah, not often Indiana Jones pops by to wish you well on your retirement! A treat for crews at @LFBWestminster when Hollywood star Harrison Ford paid them a surprise visit,” the tweet read.

The Westminster LFB Twitter account added: “Han Solo comes to Soho ! Mr Ford was kind enough to congratulate Firefighter Andrew Shaw on his last night shift for 31 years of service.”