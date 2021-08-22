Click to share this via email

Gwen Stefani is celebrating her son Zuma on his 13th birthday.

The singer took to Instagram on to share an adorable throwback of Zuma when he was a baby, as well as a new photo of the teenager.

“Happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby 👶🏻 we love u so much,” she wrote.

Stefani shares sons Zuma, Kingston, 15, and Apollo, 7, with ex Gavin Rossdale.

Rossdale also took to Instagram to mark the special day.

Sharing a video of Zuma showing off his boxing skills, he wrote, “My sweetest boy turns 13. @zuma_rossdale21 you – young man are the most precious part of my life – thanks for all the light you bring – also head of security position is open 🖤.”