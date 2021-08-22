Gwen Stefani is celebrating her son Zuma on his 13th birthday.
The singer took to Instagram on to share an adorable throwback of Zuma when he was a baby, as well as a new photo of the teenager.
“Happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby 👶🏻 we love u so much,” she wrote.
Stefani shares sons Zuma, Kingston, 15, and Apollo, 7, with ex Gavin Rossdale.
Rossdale also took to Instagram to mark the special day.
Sharing a video of Zuma showing off his boxing skills, he wrote, “My sweetest boy turns 13. @zuma_rossdale21 you – young man are the most precious part of my life – thanks for all the light you bring – also head of security position is open 🖤.”