Elizabeth Olsen is speaking out about Scarlett Johansson’s legal battle with Disney.

Johansson’s team contends that she was guaranteed that “Black Widow” would have a theatrical-only release, contending the decision to simultaneously release the film in theatres and on Disney+ was a breach of her contract intended to minimize her performance-based bonus based on the film’s box office.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Olsen said, “I think she’s so tough.”

Disney’s lawyers have called the lawsuit a “PR campaign.”

The “WandaVision” star continued, “Literally, when I read that, I was like, ‘Good for you, Scarlett.’”

She added, “When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that’s just, that’s just all contracts. So it’s either in the contract, or it’s not,” she concluded.

In March, Disney announced “Black Widow” and several other titles including Emma Stone’s “Cruella” would premiere simultaneously on their subscription-based streaming service with an additional premium $30 price for subscribers, as well as in markets where cinemas were open. “Black Widow” opened with an $80 million box office haul in the U.S. and Canada, with an additional $60 million on Disney+. Though the film set a COVID-19 era box office record as more theatres open, “Black Widow” is on track to be one of the lowest-grossing Marvel movies.