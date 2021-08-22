Click to share this via email

William Petersen was hospitalized after becoming unwell on the set of “CSI: Vegas”.

The 68-year-old star was taken by ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital on Friday, Aug. 20, according to E! News.

“Billy wasn’t feeling well on Friday,” said a rep for the actor, while speaking with the outlet.

“He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.”

No details on what caused the incident have been released, however, Peterson has since left the hospital.

Peterson plays Gil Grissom in the CBS series, which is the sequel to “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”.