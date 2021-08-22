Click to share this via email

Iggy Azalea is addressing reports claiming that she’s been sleeping with Tristan Thompson.

Blogger Tasha K made the allegations in a new vlog this week.

“Does (Khloe) know that Tristan and Miss Iggy are f******?” said the YouTuber.

Azalea took to Twitter to rubbish the rumours on Sunday.

Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like…. 😑

Y’all are really that bored?!?! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 22, 2021

“Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life,” she wrote. “Y’all are really that bored?!?!”

The artist went on, “Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON.”

Thompson seemingly responded to the rumours as well.

Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore. — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) August 16, 2021

“Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore,” he Tweeted.