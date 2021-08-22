Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Eric Stonestreet just put a ring on it!

The “Modern Family” star got down on one knee and proposed to longtime girlfriend, Lindsay Schweitzer.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Hosting ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ 20th Anniversary Series With Eric Stonestreet, Will Forte And More

Stonestreet announced the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 22.

“She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people’,” joked the comedian.

RELATED: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Tries To Prank Eric Stonestreet On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ — But It Doesn’t Go As Planned

The sweet photos see Schweitzer showing off her huge new sparkler.

Stonestreet began his relationship with the pediatric nurse three years ago, when the pair met at his at his Big Slick Celebrity Weekend fundraiser, according to the Daily Mail.

RELATED: ‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Donates 200,000 Meals To Food Bank During Coronavirus Outbreak