Ryan Reynolds is backing LeVar Burton’s campaign to become the next host of “Jeopardy!”

Reynolds showed public support for Burton while taking to Twitter to talk about his own journey towards becoming Deadpool.

Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015 Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn’t see it. Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I’m forever grateful. Hi @levarburton — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 20, 2021

Concluding his message with a nod to the “Star Trek” actor, Reynolds added, “Hi @levarburton.”

Burton showed his gratitude by replying with a series of praying hands and purple heart emojis.

🙏🏾💜🙏🏾 — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 21, 2021

Burton guest hosted the long-running trivia show back in July.

Since then, a petition for him to replace the late Alex Trebek has been signed by more than 250,000 people.