Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Irish actor Barry Keoghan was hospitalized following an assault over the weekend.

The “Eternals” star was treated for facial injuries, according to the Sunday World.

RELATED: IMDb Looks At How Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ Will Change How Everyone Sees The Marvel Universe

The incident took place on Saturday night in Galway, Ireland.

Local police say no arrests have been made, and Keoghan has not filed a complaint.

RELATED: Meet The ‘Eternals’: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani & More

Keoghan, who is from Dublin, most recently appeared in “The Green Knight”.

He has also featured in “Dunkirk” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”.

RELATED: Hiding Is No Longer An Option In The Epic Final Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Keoghan will next play Druig in Disney’s “Eternals”, which hits screens in November.