Sony was forced to act fast after an alleged leaked trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” appeared on social media.

The upcoming action movie began trending on Twitter as people re-shared the video on Sunday.

The contents of the video “appeared to be legitimate”, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who viewed the alleged leak.

Tweets containing the video were quickly taken down.

“Spider–Man: No Way Home” is set to hit theatres on Dec. 17.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jamie Foxx are among the actors who will appear in the movie’s star-studded cast.