Britney Spears has been reunited with her beloved dogs.

The singer reportedly got into a “dispute” with a member of her staff after they took the dogs to a veterinarian when they grew concerned about the pets’ well-being.

TMZ previously reported that one of Spears’ dogs “fell seriously ill with one close to death.” The housekeeper believed the “only way to save the animals was an emergency trip to the vet, which turned into the dogs being kept from Spears.”

Spears’ dog sitter then took care of the pups, with their whereabouts triggering the alleged altercation with the housekeeper.

The housekeeper reportedly showed Spears photos she’d taken of the sick dogs but the singer thought she was sending them to Jamie Spears so was said to have grabbed the phone.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told ET last week that a member of the singer’s staff reported that Spears allegedly “struck her” during the “dispute.”

However, a source insisted claims that Spears was in a physical altercation with a staff member were simply “tabloid nonsense.” They confirmed the miscommunication between the singer and her staff member involved a cell phone.

A source has since told People Spears “reunited with her dogs before the weekend” and was “thrilled” to do so.

They added, “Her dogs are a sensitive breed that often has health issues. She has gotten clear instructions about how to care for the dogs now,” confirming that the “housekeeper no longer works for her.”

Another insider told the magazine: “The dogs are back and they have more help now.”

The news comes amid Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle. Earlier this month, her father Jamie Spears agreed to step down as conservator of her estate “when the time is right,” a decision her mother Lynne supports.

In a statement to ET, Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart called Jamie’s decision to step down “a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice.”