Candace Cameron Bure is gutted she never got to accompany her son Maksim Bure, 19, as he headed off to college over the weekend.

Candace, who also shares Natasha, 23, and Lev, 21, with husband Valeri Bure, told fans on her Instagram Story: “So we just dropped our youngest, the baby, off at the airport to go to college.

“And I’m very sad that I didn’t get to go to take him to college. I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I’m getting no sympathy from someone,” turning the camera to her other half who was in the driver’s seat.

Credit: Instagram/Candace Cameron Bure

“That’s what’s wrong with America,” Valeri quipped, as Candace questioned: “That’s what wrong with America?

The former NHL player then responded, “Raising soft kids,” with Candace admitting: “He said they have to grow up. They do! But I’m very sad.”

Val went on, “He’s 19 years old, by the way. I moved from Russia to U.S. by myself—I was 16 or 17. My mom didn’t drop me off, by the way.”

Candace smiled, “I’m still sad! Who’s with me?”

The “Fuller House” star later added, “For an update, Maks did not call me when his flight landed. But I just called him, and he landed safe and sound, and we FaceTimed.

“And someone’s picking him up from the airport, and he’s sleeping on someone’s couch tonight.”

She continued, “I don’t know! It’s the college life, right?”