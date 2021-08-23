Maggie Q has some words of warning to anyone considering modelling as a career.

In a new interview with Salon, the star of “The Protégé” opened up about her experience as a model before transitioning to acting.

The 42-year-old said modelling is “an industry that’s so toxic and gross and one that I would never recommend anybody go into.”

Q shared one story about the treatment she and other models received while in the industry.

“I remember the agency that I was with, they had a whiteboard on the wall and with all our names on it and they weighed you every Friday and they put your weight on the wall, but they kept all the previous weights for all the previous weeks on the wall,” she said. “They kept it there so that people could see if you were yo-yoing, going up and down. It was like a wall of shame. If you gained a pound, everyone knew it and could see it. And it was literally, you walked in the door, it was right there after you walked in the door so that it was on for everyone.”

She continued, “It was intended to shame you into either never eating, having an eating disorder, or feeling really bad about yourself and it’s disgusting. It’s really gross.”

The actress also said, though, that some things seem to be improving in the modelling world.

“One of my best friends growing up in Hawaii is a modelling agent now, owns his own agency, and he’s a very healthy, honest guy. They’re a gay couple who really care about his girls and he’s very straight with them. He keeps them healthy. He keeps them sane,” she said. “That did not exist when I was modelling. No, no, no. Awful people. Awful.”