Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the faces of Tiffany & Co.’s latest campaign.

The stars, who met when Bey was just 18, are the picture-perfect couple in a series of stunning snaps for the “About Love” fall 2021 ad shared by the jewellery company.

Bey models the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond around her neck for the shoot, with People writing how she’s only the fourth person ever to wear it.

Lady Gaga was among those who donned the fashion piece, wearing it at the 2019 Oscars.

“Love is the diamond that the jewellery and art decorate,” the pair gushed in a statement.

Beyoncé looks stunning in the snaps, donning a black Givenchy dress, with other notable jewels in the shoot, including a 22-carat yellow diamond ring, a 15.02-carat emerald-cut diamond ring sourced from Botswana and an 18-carat yellow and rose gold bracelet.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” Alexandre Arnault, EVP of product and communications, said in a statement. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honoured to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

A film featuring Beyoncé’s rendition of “Moon River” and shot by Jay-Z on a Super 8 camera will be released on September 15.

Tiffany & Co. is “pledging a $2-million commitment towards scholarship and internship programs for historically Black colleges and universities” as part of its partnership with the Carters, People added.