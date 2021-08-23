Click to share this via email

John Oliver is glad Mike Richards won’t be the face of “Jeopardy!”.

On Sunday’s new “Last Week Tonight”, the late-night host addressed the recent hiring and subsequent resignation of Mike Richards as the new permanent host of the TV game show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oliver referred to Richards as a “smirking golf bag [who] was demoted from hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ to merely running it.”

Richards, an executive producer on “Jeopardy!”, was announced as the late Alex Trebek’s official replacement but immediately faced controversy statements made about women and others on a 2014 podcast.

Days later, he announced his immediate resignation as host, though Richards will continue on with the show as executive producer.

Oliver had taken a dig at Richards last week, likening his relatively unknown status to the people yelling about kids wearing masks at local school board meetings.

“Holy s**t! It is genuinely hard to imagine a five-word phrase less welcome than ‘We know who you are’,” Oliver joked, “aside from, obviously, ‘New “Jeopardy!” host Mike Richards.’“