You can count Shania Twain as a Rag’n’Bone Man fan.
Earlier this month, the English singer performed a cover of Twain’s classic “You’re Still The One” for BBC Radio 2.
Bloody love this tune. I covered 'You're Still The One' by @ShaniaTwain for @ZoeTheBall on @BBCRadio2. Full version up now 👉🏻 https://t.co/e0RIHCYznp pic.twitter.com/7pMg2Q5QUA
— Rags (@RagNBoneMan) August 18, 2021
Rag’n’Bone man stays true to the original but delivers its lyrics in deep, baritone vocals.
On Twitter, Twain herself described the cover as “gorgeous.”
Gorgeous https://t.co/3iQ931EQGk
— Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) August 23, 2021
Rag’n’Bone Man has performed a number of covers over the years, including hits by Beyoncé and the Rolling Stones.