Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

You can count Shania Twain as a Rag’n’Bone Man fan.

Earlier this month, the English singer performed a cover of Twain’s classic “You’re Still The One” for BBC Radio 2.

RELATED: Pink Teams Up With Rag’n’Bone Man For ‘Anywhere Away From Here’ Music Video

Rag’n’Bone man stays true to the original but delivers its lyrics in deep, baritone vocals.

RELATED: Shania Twain Is ‘On A Mission To Make The Best Album I’ve Ever Made,’ Teases 2021 Release Date

On Twitter, Twain herself described the cover as “gorgeous.”

Rag’n’Bone Man has performed a number of covers over the years, including hits by Beyoncé and the Rolling Stones.