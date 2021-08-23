Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing their bit to support the people of Afghanistan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated to the Women For Afghan Women (WAW) organization via their Archewell Foundation, with the charity saying they were “immensely grateful” for their generosity.

WAW is the largest non-government Afghan women’s rights organization in the world, founded in April 2001. It is dedicated to protecting the rights of Afghan women and girls.

The donation comes after Harry and Meghan released an emotional statement regarding Afghanistan, the recent Haiti earthquake, and more.

Their message included: “The world is exceptionally fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless.”

As the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, Taliban forces quickly took over the country earlier this month. Citizens have been trying to flee but a lack of support has left people hopeless with women and children among the most vulnerable.