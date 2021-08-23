Chip Gaines is going bald once again for a good cause.

On Monday, the “Fixer Upper” star announced he’s cutting off his long locks to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“WOW.. turns out some of y’all really don’t like my hair!” Gaines wrote on Instagram. “But I can take it because I’ve been growing it out for a good reason. So now’s your chance to put your money where your mouth is.. I’m going to cut my hair, and I’m asking you to cut a check—and let’s see if we can raise a boatload of money for the kids at @stjude.”

This isn’t the first time Gaines has chopped his hair for St. Jude. In 2017, he launched the first ‘Operation Haircut’, shaving his head and raising $230,000 for the hospital.

Two years later, in 2019, he did it again, raising an additional $998,000 for the cause as part of his “Chip-In Challenge”.

This year, Gaines is starting off the fundraiser with longer hair than he’s ever had before.

“The back end of it is raising money and philanthropic,” he told People. “When the pandemic hit, it got a little longer and I was like, ‘I’m going to grow this out.’