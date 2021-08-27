Chip Gaines just went bald once again for a good cause.

This week, the “Fixer Upper” star lopped off his long locks to raise over $300,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We’re thankful for Chip and his generous fans, whose giving determined his bold new look. Their support in funds generated will help St. Jude accelerate research and treatment for catastrophic childhood diseases worldwide and ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“WOW.. turns out some of y’all really don’t like my hair!” Gaines wrote on Instagram earlier in the week. “But I can take it because I’ve been growing it out for a good reason. So now’s your chance to put your money where your mouth is.. I’m going to cut my hair, and I’m asking you to cut a check—and let’s see if we can raise a boatload of money for the kids at @stjude.”

This isn’t the first time Gaines has chopped his hair for St. Jude. In 2017, he launched the first “Operation Haircut”, shaving his head and raising $230,000 for the hospital.

Two years later, in 2019, he did it again, raising an additional $998,000 for the cause as part of his “Chip-In Challenge”.

This year, Gaines is starting off the fundraiser with longer hair than he’s ever had before.

“The back end of it is raising money and philanthropic,” he told People. “When the pandemic hit, it got a little longer and I was like, ‘I’m going to grow this out.’