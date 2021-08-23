A new era for Taylor Swift meets a new social media network.

On Monday, the “All Too Well” singer made her debut on TikTok, sharing a meme video to promote the upcoming release of her re-recorded Red (Taylor’s Version) album.

“Lots going on at the moment,” Swift wrote in the caption. “Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin.”

In the TikTok video, Swift runs through her recent style eras associated with her albums, from folklore and evermore in 2020 to this year’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version), all dressed in clothing to match.

Swift also lip-syncs through the outfit changes to U.K. rapper Dave’s song “Screwface Capital”, which features the lyrics, “I made a link with the Russians/Six-figure discussions, dinners in public/My linen all tailored/My outstanding payments swift like Taylor.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) is out Nov. 19, 2021.