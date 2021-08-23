Tom Cruise always goes big.
Over the weekend, photos from the set of “Mission: Impossible 7” leaked, showing another of the film’s epic stunts, this time involving an old-fashioned locomotive.
Photos show a steam locomotive being driven on a track off a cliff into the Stoney Middleton quarry in the U.K.
Cruise was also spotted with co-star Hayley Atwell filming scenes for the film in Birmingham in front of a huge crowd of fans and onlookers.
“Mission: Impossible 7” is currently set for release on May 17, 2022, with an eighth film in the franchise planned for July 7, 2023.