Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Carrie Underwood doesn’t let a little rain dampen her spirits.

The country crooner got absolutely soaked onstage at the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday. She shared a video of the performance on Instagram.

The heavens opened as Underwood belted out her song “Before He Cheats”, with the crowd singing along despite the miserable weather.

Underwood shared some snaps and videos from the festival, joking in the caption, “I couldn’t have hoped for a better crowd… or better weather!”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Celebrate Their 11th Anniversary With Sweet Posts

Underwood’s performance comes as she prepares for her Las Vegas residency from December 1, 2021, at the Theatre at Resorts World.

She also recently teamed up with Jason Aldean for their first duet, “If I Didn’t Love You”, which serves as the lead single off Aldean’s upcoming 10th studio album.