Katie Thurston is brushing off the naysayers.

The “Bachelorette” star, 30, took to Twitter over the weekend, sharing her experience taking a marijuana-infused edible.

“I just took an edible, laying on the floor of my living room surrounded by responsibilities, all while listening to medication music on Spotify,” she wrote. “And how are you?”

While Thurston received a lot of supportive replies from fans, it was also met with some backlash.

“Not a very good role model to the younger viewers of @bachnation,” a troll on Twitter wrote back.

Because I’m consuming a legal drug at a legal age within a legal state? 🥴 — Katie Thurston (@katiethurston) August 23, 2021

But Thurston took no time to clap back, “Because I’m consuming a legal drug at a legal age within a legal state?”

Other fans corrected the reality star’s use of the word “medication” instead of “meditation.”

“Hahahahah yes,” she laughed. “But in some ways, I guess it’s medication for the mine. Or maybe this edible already hit.”