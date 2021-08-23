Roșie Huntington-Whiteley isn’t afraid to be candid about Victoria’s Secret’s failings.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, the supermodel talked about the brand’s introduction of the VS Collective, replacing their old lineup of Victoria’s Secret angels.

Huntington-Whiteley hung up her wings back in 2010, after taking one last walk on the runway for the lingerie company.

“It was a different time and it’s crazy [to say that] because it was 11 years ago, which is not that long ago.”

Talking about the brand’s attempt at inclusivity and diversity amid competition from brands like Savage X Fenty, the model was honest about her old employer.

“I do feel Victoria’s Secret really missed the boat with broadening themselves out in the past few years,” she said, “and really listening to the cultural shift of what people are looking for from their brand.”

Earlier this year, upon the introduction of the VS Collection, founding ambassador Amanda de Cadenet wrote on Instagram, “I’m going to be honest, being a ‘Victoria’s Secret’ anything was never on my career bucket list, in fact it was quite the opposite. So when I was first asked to be a part of the #VSCollective, I was extremely skeptical. But leading with an open mind, I was also curious to learn more. Months later and after hours of in-depth conversations with the VS teams to understand the ongoing tangible commitments that are planned, I saw the first steps taken to create a new culture. With a majority female board, and a new holding company, I felt reassured and confident that this is a real opening to shift culture for the better.”

Other inaugural ambassadors for the VS Collective include Priyanka Chopra, Megan Rapinoe, Adut Akech Bior, and more.