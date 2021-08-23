Greta Thunberg is once again criticizing the Biden administration’s approach to tackling the climate crisis.

The environmental activist aired her frustrations while appearing on Sunday’s episode of “The Mehdi Hasan Show”.

The last time she was a guest on the show, Thunberg went viral for accusing U.S. President Joe Biden of treating the climate crisis as a political topic rather than an emergency.

Asked if her opinion has changed since March, the 18-year-old replied, “Unfortunately, no. My view has not changed. This has just confirmed this administration is not ready to act as seriously as we need, unfortunately. But that was what I expected.”

On who she thinks is to blame for current issues surrounding the climate crisis, Thunberg continued, “The blame lies, of course, with the people who are in charge, but also the system itself.”

“Of course we will need individuals pushing for change but that’s not the core of this crisis,” she added. “There are some players who have enormous responsibility and who need to be held accountable.”