Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell are teaming up for a powerful new Netflix series.

The mom and daughter will star together in “Maid”, which hits the streaming platform on Oct. 1.

The dramedy series is based on the bestselling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land.

MARGARET QUALLEY as ALEX and RYLEA NEVAEH WHITTET as MADDY in ‘MAID’. Photo: RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

The official synopsis for the show explains, “After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future.”

Qualley plays single mom Alex, while MacDowell plays her eccentric mom, Paula.

MARGARET QUALLEY as ALEX and ANDIE MACDOWELL as PAULA in MAID. Photo: RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar and Billy Burke also star in the 10-episode series, which is executive produced by Margot Robbie.