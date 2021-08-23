Kacey Musgraves is finally releasing new music.

In her first solo release since her 2019 sweep at the Grammys, for the acclaimed Golden Hour, Musgraves announced a new album, titled Star Crossed, is coming.

Musgraves also dropped the highly anticipated album’s title track on Monday.

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves’ New Love Cole Schafer Fawns Over Her In Romantic 33rd Birthday Post

“Let me set the scene / Two lovers ripped right at the seams,” she begins on the single “Star Crossed”. “They woke up from the perfect dream / And then the darkness came.”

The “Space Cowboy” singer also released a trailer for a film, starring herself, to accompany the album on Paramount+. The 50-minute visual will feature cameos by Eugene Levy, “Drag Race” winner Symone, Princess Nokia, Victoria Pedretti and Meg Stalter.

Along with Musgraves’ music news, fans also got a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, where the artist opened up about what inspired the album – her divorce from Ruston Kelley.

“It’s to be f**ked by love or luck,” she said of the record’s title. “You’re ill-fated, it’s just not written in the stars. It is not for you.”

Adding, it’s “a modern tragedy in three acts.”

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Has To ‘Disassociate A Little Bit’ When Singing ‘Golden Hour’ After Divorce

Act I

1. “star-crossed”

2. “good wife”

3. “cherry blossom”

4. “simple times”

5. “if this was a movie”

Act II

6. “justified”

7. “angel”

8. “breadwinner”

9. “camera roll”

10. “easier said”

Act III

11. “hookup scene”

12. “keep lookin’ up”

13. “what doesn’t kill me”

14. “there is a light”

15. “gracias a la vida”

“I feel this record couldn’t be more literal in some ways,” Musgraves explained in the interview. “But I also feel it’s got this theatrical, kind of almost fantasy take on — I wanted there to be that, just kind of that classical story. That classical vibe, kind of woven through all these other modern sounds.”

Star Crossed, the full album, drops Sept. 10.