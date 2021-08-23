The new trailer for “The Morning Show” season 2 is finally here.

Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) returns in a bid to save the show after her and Bradley Jackson’s (Reese Witherspoon) plan to expose the network’s culture of misogyny and abuse didn’t go down too well.

Billy Crudup’s character Cory Ellison tells network execs in the recently released clip: “You’re just so caught up in ruling over your rotten little fiefdom. The rest of the world, they’ve moved to the cloud, and it is gorgeous up there.

“This is a battle for the soul of the universe!”

The teaser also references racial tensions across the U.S. and the coronavirus pandemic.

A synopsis for the upcoming season reads, “Picking up after the explosive events of season 1, season 2 finds the ‘Morning Show’ team emerging from the wreckage of Alex and Bradley’s actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.”

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast for season 2 includes Steve Carell, Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden.

New stars joining this season are Greta Lee as Stella Bak (a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team), Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald (a smart and charismatic YouTube star), Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani (a new member of the ‘Morning Show’ team), Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson (a UBA news anchor), and more.

“The Morning Show” season 2 premieres globally Friday, September 17, on Apple TV+.