Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin’s baby boy Isaac Menelik Giovanni only turned 1 in January, but he’s an excellent swimmer.

Graham took to Instagram to share an adorable clip of the little guy swimming to Ervin after jumping into the pool.

“Look at how good you are,” Graham’s husband of 11 years Ervin told Isaac.

“Little boy’s a swimmer,” Graham captioned the video.

Ervin gushed in the comments section, “That’s my boy!!!”

The vid comes after Graham revealed she and Ervin were expecting their second baby last month, sharing the news with a scenic photo of herself and her baby bump.

She recently told People of what she learned during her first pregnancy: “I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, ‘Oh, if you breastfeed you’re going to lose all the weight.’

“And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven’t felt the same.”

“And then boom. I was like, ‘Well, I just got pregnant again so maybe I’ll never feel the same and I don’t even know what I felt like before I was pregnant with Isaac anyways,'” she added.