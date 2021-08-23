Mayim Bialik will be replacing Mike Richards as “Jeopardy!” host for three weeks.

The “Blossom” alum, 45, will temporarily step in following Richards’ decision to remove himself as full-time host amid controversy surrounding his past comments.

Bialik’s episodes will start filming this week and will air starting Sept. 20. She will film a total of 15 episodes which will air after the five episodes Richards had pre-taped.

“As we move forward with production on this season of ‘Jeopardy!’, additional guest hosts will be announced,” a Sony rep says.

Richards and Bialik were announced as new “Jeopardy!” hosts earlier this month. The longtime executive producer hosts regular broadcasts while the “Big Bang Theory” star will host the primetime and spin-off editions of the quiz show.

But just last week, Richards stepped down as host of the game show after the recent resurfacing of misogynistic, racist and anti-semitic jokes he told on a podcast that ran from 2013 to 2014.

Both Richards and Bialik served as guest hosts of “Jeopardy!” this year, while showrunners decided on the late Alex Trebek’s replacement. The iconic host died last year after a long battle with cancer. He was 80.

Despite his departure as host, Richards will remain an executive producer of “Jeopardy!”.