Cardi B is there to support her husband.
On Sunday night, the pregnant rap superstar made a surprise appearance alongside Offset at Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert.
RELATED: Lizzo Teams Up With Cardi B For New NSFW Single ‘Rumors’
Cardi showed up during the Migos performance of the song “Type S**t”, featuring Offset, Quavo and Takeoff.
Yassss!!! 😍🔥❤️ SURPRISE GUEST! @Migos brought out @iamcardib! 💣#Hot97SummerJam pic.twitter.com/VUBEDyPKPO
— HOT 97 (@HOT97) August 23, 2021
“What’s poppin?” Cardi yelled to the crowd. “Yeah!”
RELATED: Cardi B Gifts Kulture Her Second Birkin Bag, This Time Custom Designed
The rapper then danced in her stilettos and white dress, showing off her baby bump.
Cardi announced her pregnancy at the BET Awards in June.