Cardi B is there to support her husband.

On Sunday night, the pregnant rap superstar made a surprise appearance alongside Offset at Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert.

Cardi showed up during the Migos performance of the song “Type S**t”, featuring Offset, Quavo and Takeoff.

“What’s poppin?” Cardi yelled to the crowd. “Yeah!”

The rapper then danced in her stilettos and white dress, showing off her baby bump.

Cardi announced her pregnancy at the BET Awards in June.