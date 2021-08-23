Click to share this via email

“God, it’s brutal out here.”

On Monday, Olivia Rodrigo dropped the latest music video from her debut album Sour, for the opening track “Brutal”.

The video opens with an arcade-style version of the song’s melody, over what looks like a video game screen prompting to “choose your player.”

Rodrigo is then seen in a number of high school-related settings, dressed in different punk outfits and hairdos, giving the video a riot grrrl vibe.

The singer’s face also features animated, social media-style filters over her face, including one that makes it look like she is crying anime tears.

Fans on Twitter immediately started dissecting the video for influences.

