“God, it’s brutal out here.”

On Monday, Olivia Rodrigo dropped the latest music video from her debut album Sour, for the opening track “Brutal”.

The video opens with an arcade-style version of the song’s melody, over what looks like a video game screen prompting to “choose your player.”

Rodrigo is then seen in a number of high school-related settings, dressed in different punk outfits and hairdos, giving the video a riot grrrl vibe.

The singer’s face also features animated, social media-style filters over her face, including one that makes it look like she is crying anime tears.

Fans on Twitter immediately started dissecting the video for influences.