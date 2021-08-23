The Rock loves his fans, and his fans love him.

Over the weekend, Dwayne Johnson shared a hilarious video of himself surprising a Hollywood tour group in his neighbourhood.

“Love pullin’ up in my pick up truck beside all these tour buses that tour my neighborhood and surprising the heck outta people!!!” he wrote.

In the video, the people on the tour bus scream in delight at the sight of the “Black Adam” star, taking photos of him on their phones while he greets them.

In the comments, Kevin Hart joked, “I wish I was on that 🚌….I would have told u that u f**king suck and then I would’ve thrown a bag of human s**t right at ur stupid face and told the driver to pull off and show us a real ⭐️ like ‘Kevin F**king Hart’.”

Meanwhile, the clip also went viral on Twitter, with a number of stars commenting on their own love for The Rock, including Jameela Jamil and Paul Walter Hauser.

He remains the best. https://t.co/W1Ld9rBNo8 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 23, 2021