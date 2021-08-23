Blake Lively is celebrating her 34th birthday in style.

While the “Gossip Girl” alum’s actual birthday isn’t until Aug. 25, Lively kicked off her special day early while modelling a cherry-covered green Teuta Matoshi dress.

Sharing a snap to her Instagram story, Lively accessorized the look with red Christian Louboutin flats and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Praises Blake Lively For Making ‘Free Guy’ The ‘Movie It Is’

Photo: Instagram/BlakeLively

The next morning, Lively shared another picture to her stories, showing off the “early birthday present” she received from Louis Vuitton.

In the caption to her image, Lively said she was “in love” with her new bag, “But my ‘in love’ face didn’t look as bored chic… So you get this.”

“Also: Shout-out to my fellow pantless friends running around their house until they grab a blanket and do the ‘towel treatment,'” she continued, referencing the towel wrapped around her waist, “and act like that counts as clothes.”

RELATED: Blake Lively Poses In Bikini To Promote Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ Movie

Photo: Instagram/BlakeLively

While we don’t know what Lively will get up to on her actual day just yet, we just know her husband Ryan Reynolds and their three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, have something special planned.

Happy Birthday, Blake!