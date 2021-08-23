Lil Nas X is moving up from former Taco Bell employee.

The fast-food chain announced Monday that the “Old Town Road” hitmaker has become Taco Bell’s first-ever Chief Impact Officer.

Nas’ gig is an “honorary” title and will run for several months, including over the release of his sophomore album Montero and the restaurant’s scholarship program for young creatives.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Opens Up About New Relationship: ‘I’m Really Happy About It’

The “Industry Baby” worked at an Atlanta Taco Bell location in 2017.

life has come full circle, i officially work at taco bell again. https://t.co/Z0xWBdHIFS — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 23, 2021

As part of the collab, Nas will appear in an ad campaign for Taco Bell’s revived breakfast menu. The hilarious ad, called “Talk Show Dreams”, shows Nas showing off his comedy chops while wearing a pink pompadour wig.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Talks Controversial Music Videos And Reveals He Turned Down A Role On ‘Euphoria’

“Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans – including its people,” comments Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, in the media release. “This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.”

“Lil Nas X is one of the most important voices of this generation,” adds Jennifer Frommer, SVP Brand Partnerships & Commercial Sync at Columbia Records. “His expertise in understanding social media and youth culture alongside his skills in creating great music makes this partnership with Taco Bell exciting, brave and one of the most innovative campaigns I’ve had the pleasure of creating.”

The brand plans to bring its breakfast offerings back to approximately 90 per cent of restaurants nationwide by mid-September.