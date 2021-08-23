Hilaria Baldwin is showing gratitude on National Rainbow Baby Day.

The mom of six expressed how “lucky” she is to have two rainbow babies (a baby born after suffering pregnancy loss) with Maria, 6 months, and Eduardo, nearly 1.

“When I lost my babies in 2019, I will always remember thinking my tears would never stop. I will always be sad, they still flow from time to time, and I hold this sadness written permanently in the pages of my life’s book,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram. “I also welcome and rejoice in my two rainbow babies, feeling that I am such a lucky mama.”

“We open and heal out loud not only for ourselves, but to let our sisters know that they are not alone. My mantra was: I’m not ok, but I want to be ok. This hurts, I want to process, I’ll allow myself to vent the pain, and I want to see the beauty in life again,” she continued.

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin are also parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3 and Ireland, 25, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

Hilaria added, “I do think that touching such darkness makes us see the light differently —not better—just differently. I love you all, I support you all, and may you know that I am with you—there are many of us. you are not alone.”

In April 2019, Hilaria suffered a miscarriage and then sadly suffered a second one later that year in November.