Surprise! Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth to not one, but two babies.

On Monday, the 29-year-old revealed to the world that she and her fiancé Andre Gray welcomed twins on Aug. 16, 2021.

The singer shared a beautiful black and white photo of the twins’ teeny tiny feet with an adorable caption to match.

“We asked for a miracle, we were given two… 🥺🖤 Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤16/08/21 🖤,” she wrote.

This news came as a surprise to fans, with reaction to Pinnock’s baby announcement quickly taking over social media.

"We asked for a miracle we were given two…🥺" Congrats to Leigh Anne and Andre😭💖 pic.twitter.com/8j3bWI6ztp — leigh anne pics (@lannepics) August 23, 2021

LEIGH ANNE PINNOCK AND ANDRE GRAY BECAME PARENTS OF TWINS MY GOSHH pic.twitter.com/61vLfFVOXa — lucille ♡ (@perrielelight) August 23, 2021

LEIGH ANNE GOT TWINS OMG I’M SO HAPPY??? pic.twitter.com/SlQfZVy1uc — jess (@stillgoIden) August 23, 2021

LEIGHANNE HAD TWINS OMFG 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/DUDerwcdac — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) August 23, 2021

Huge congratulations to Leigh-Anne and Andre, they're blessed to say welcome to their two babies. Words cannot express how much I'm happy for them and how much they deserved it❤️ These babies will be the happiest people on this earth because they have the most wonderful parents! pic.twitter.com/gQQZN2BAT7 — anne | between us (@jadessunshineee) August 23, 2021

Pinnock’s baby news comes two days after fellow band member Perrie Edwards announced that she had welcomed her first bundle of joy with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Both of the Little Mix baby announcements follow the band’s 10-year anniversary on Aug. 19 and the reveal of their new best hits album, Between Us.

Pinnock and Edwards’ new bundles of joy came just a few months after announcing their pregnancies in May.