John Cena is breaking his silence following his defeat at WWE’s SummerSlam over the weekend.

The wrestling-pro-turned-actor, 44, took to Twitter on Monday speaking out on his loss against Roman Reigns.

While he was ultimately defeated, Cena promised he’ll return to the ring again, especially after being confronted by Brock Lesnar right after his match.

“Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform,” Cena tweeted Monday. “Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at ‘home’ with my ‘family.'”

He added, “The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon.”

For the past few years, Cena has left the WWE world behind to focus on acting.

Cena’s “The Suicide Squad” is out on big screens now and “Vacation Friends” drops Friday on Hulu.