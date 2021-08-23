Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin are opening up about their journey to become parents.

In their first TV interview after announcing they are expecting twins, the couple cleared up some misconceptions while chatting on “Tamron Hall”.

It was reported that the couple had gone through numerous IVF treatments, but they said that isn’t the case.

“It was reported in the press incorrectly that we had gone through like nine IVF treatments. We never actually went through IVF, like that many transfers, just to clear things up,” Bass said. “It was the eggs that were a problem.”

Turchin explained, “We went through so many different egg donors and we got almost to the point of doing the transfer and then we had to find a new egg donor so that happened nine times, just trying to find the right egg donor after starting that journey with them. And then when we were pregnant last year, and as you said before, yes she miscarried. We had twins as well and she miscarried on the sixth and seventh week.”

While full preparations are underway to welcome home their babies, the *NSYNC singer said he is “intimidated” by one part of parenting.

“I think I’m intimidated really on the whole diaper changing,” he said. “I’ve never changed a diaper in my life so I hope I know what I’m doing. And overall, just keep them healthy. Making sure I’m doing the right thing and making sure we grow some nice, healthy babies.”

Bass and Turchin announced they are expecting on Jun. 1, later adding that they are due early November but hoped they would arrive “before Halloween.”

“They have no choice but to love Halloween because I’m obsessed and they’re going to be obsessed,” Bass said.

