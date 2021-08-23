Kristen Bell is focused on an unfiltered life.

The actress, 41, joined WSJ. magazine while promoting her upcoming game show, “Family Game Fight”, and opened up about how she and husband Dax Shepard think it’s “important” to show that “everyone is human.”

“It’s important for [Dax and me] to show that everyone is human,” she said. “Seeing people’s curated lives on social media can lead to a lot of shame, and shame is an incredibly dangerous feeling.”

She continued, “So we like to talk about our struggles and be honest about our lives in hopes of combating that impossible ideal of perfection.”

Bell and Shepard have been praised for their relatable outlook on life during the pandemic, meanwhile, “The Good Life” alum was learning a lot about her husband and their two kids. The couple, who tied the knot in 2013 share daughters, Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8.

“Oh, Lord. I’ve certainly gotten to know them more than I ever thought I would, mainly because I’m the receptacle for every opinion or piece of verbal diarrhea that comes into their brain[s],” she gushed. “It really forced us in the corner that parenting books teach about…how only boring people get bored, and when your child is bored, it’s actually a sign that their brain is about to make new neural pathways, because they can become creative if they can lift themselves out of boredom.”

