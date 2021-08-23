Mandy Moore is opening up about the “overwhelming” experience of solo parenting.

The “This Is Us” star, 37, took to Instagram over the weekend revealing she and son August, a.k.a. Gus, 6 months, we’re alone together for the first time since his birth earlier this year.

“So lucky to be your mom, Goose. Even while teething and clearly in pain, this little man is just the best,” she captioned a photo of baby Gus, whom she shares with her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Celebrates 6 Months With Son Gus: ‘We Are The Luckiest’

Moore continued, “Had my first solo parenting experience these past few days (hubby is on tour) and it can be overwhelming but I’m so grateful that I got to have him all to myself.”

Photo: Instagram/MandyMoore

RELATED: Mandy Moore Calls Breastfeeding A ‘Beautiful, Messy And Rewarding Experience’

Moore recently celebrated Gus turning 6-months-old, sharing a series of never-before-seen snaps of the adorable babe.

“6 months with the happiest, sweetest guy and the most indescribable, unconditional love,” she gushed. “We are the luckiest and love you so much, Gus!!”

The couple tied the knot in 2018. Gus is the first child for both Moore and Goldsmith.