Chrissy Teigen to the rescue!

The Cravings cookbook author has saved their pet hamster, New Peanut Butter, from the wall of their house after it was missing for three days.

Sharing the journey on Instagram, Teigen documented how she heard a “faint scratching in the wall.”

After figuring out how the hamster got in, Teigen “really wanted” to hammer the wall but instead, they were able to make a small hole which the critter then crawled into a hamster ball so they could rescue her.

New Peanut Butter is not Teigen and John Legend’s first hamster, as the name would suggest, she follows Peanut Butter who sadly died.

Teigen’s intense rescue of New Peanut Butter had Twitter “hooked”, check out out the best reactions: