Chrissy Teigen to the rescue!

The Cravings cookbook author has saved their pet hamster, New Peanut Butter, from the wall of their house after it was missing for three days.

Sharing the journey on Instagram, Teigen documented how she heard a “faint scratching in the wall.”

After figuring out how the hamster got in, Teigen “really wanted” to hammer the wall but instead, they were able to make a small hole which the critter then crawled into a hamster ball so they could rescue her.

New Peanut Butter is not Teigen and John Legend’s first hamster, as the name would suggest, she follows Peanut Butter who sadly died.

Teigen’s intense rescue of New Peanut Butter had Twitter “hooked”, check out out the best reactions:

the hamster rescue on @chrissyteigen instagram had me HOOKED pic.twitter.com/MJ1V1gddS6 — alana. 🌌 (@x__worldonfire) August 23, 2021

Highlight of my morning: watching Chrissy Teigen rescue her hamster from inside a wall after it had been missing for 3 days. That's the kind of good news and joyful content I needed to start the week. 😂🧡 — Rachel Bloom-Pojar (@Rachel_Bloom) August 23, 2021

I think we need to write a kids show about the adventures of @chrissyteigen hamster. — Roarin Ross (@RoarinRoss) August 23, 2021

The best part of this Monday was watching @chrissyteigen find her hamster. — KARMEL (@karmmybug) August 23, 2021

My reaction to watching @chrissyteigen save her hamster, Peanut Butter, who has been missing for three days from her wall. Proof that you should always trust your instincts! #Wow #RescueMission #PeanutButter pic.twitter.com/jANJ47lcCL — Leslee HackeŦŦ (@Hackett_Tech) August 23, 2021