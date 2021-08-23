Click to share this via email

*Spoiler Alert: This article contains who won “Love Island”

“Love Island” has found their 2021 winners.

After eight weeks of highs and lows, couple Liam Reardon and Millie Court were crowned, by host Laura Whitmore, as this season’s winners during Monday’s live finale.

Not only were the pair voted the U.K.’s favourite couple but they also agreed to split the £50,000 cash prize.

Liam and Millie were up against Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, who came second, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares who came third and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank who came fourth.

What a moment 🙌 Huge congrats to Millie and Liam #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/K0OwpZIGVY — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 23, 2021

Second place goes to Chloe and Toby! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZwpMfTGXD3 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 23, 2021

Faye and Teddy finish an incredible journey in the villa in third place 💕#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nNWY0cvhNl — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 23, 2021

Finishing in fourth place, it's the amazing Kaz and Tyler 👏 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mA2zUe0OXu — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 23, 2021

Before announcing the winners, the islanders got a crash course in Salsa dancing for the annual summer ball where each couple was to share their declarations of love for each other.

The 2021 series officially kicked off on Monday, June 28 and aired multiple times a week until this week’s finale.

The original islanders were Shannon Singh, Sharon Gaffka, Aaron Francis, Hugo Hammond, Jake Cornish, Kaz, Brad McClelland, Chloe, Toby and Faye.